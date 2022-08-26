Esperion says Nexletol recommended as oral non-statin therapy for lowering cholesterol
Aug. 26, 2022 9:09 AM ETEsperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR) said on Friday that its LDL-cholesterol-lowering Nexletol is now recommended as an important oral non-statin therapy in the management of cardiovascular disease by the American College of Cardiology task force on expert consensus decision pathways.
- "The ACC ECDP recommendation underscores the importance of LDL-C lowering via multiple therapeutic options including oral therapies like bempedoic acid and ezetimibe and provides important guidance for the management of patients not served by current statin therapies," said JoAnne Foody, Chief Medical Officer of Esperion.
- The recommendation is based on a Phase III trial, which showed that monotherapy with bempedoic acid 180 mg daily in patients with statin-associated muscle symptoms on no statin therapy reduced LDL-C levels by about 24.5% compared with placebo.
