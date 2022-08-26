With the court case between Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Elon Musk getting closer to its start date, the Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive is said to be working on ways to delay the trial as part of an effort to build up his legal arguments against the social-media giant.

According to a report from the New York Post, Musk is looking to use testimony from a Twitter (TWTR) whistleblower in order to buy more time for legal discovery and push back the trial, which is set to begin Oct. 17 and last five days in Delaware Chancery Court.

Earlier this week, Twitter's (TWTR) former security chief, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, said in a complaint filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Twitter (TWTR) had deliberately hid information about failures in the company's security protocols from Musk prior to his agreement to acquire the company for $44B, or $54.20 a share.

In his complaint, Zatko alleges that Twitter (TWTR) failed to upgrade its servers and other infrastructure, and that not doing so left the company's platform vulnerable to security breaches and infiltration by bots and spam accounts. Zatko said Twitter (TWTR) didn't divulge the security issues during acquisition talks with Musk.

The Post said Musk will use Zatko's claims as the basis for needing more time for discovery and research, and to delay the start of the trial.

The issue of the number of false, spam or bot accounts on Twitter (TWTR) is at the center of Musk's attempts to get out of the deal. Musk has argued that Twitter (TWTR) hasn't been upfront in proving that such fake accounts make up no more than 5% of the company's number of monetized daily average users, also known as mDAUs.

On Thursday, the judge overseeing the Twitter v. Musk case, Kathaleen McCormick, ruled that Twitter (TWTR) must provide some of the data sought by Musk, but that his overall demands are "absurdly broad."