Sanofi, GSK, AstraZeneca flu shots win CDC nod for 2022–23 influenza season
Aug. 26, 2022
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) (OTCPK:SNYNF) (GCVRZ), GSK (GSK), and AstraZeneca (AZN) were among vaccine makers to win the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday for their flu shots for 2022–23 influenza season.
- The CDC has granted preferential recommendations for Fluzone and Flublok quadrivalent influenza vaccines developed by Sanofi (SNY) specifically for those aged 65 and older. The CDC has also recommended the Fluad quadrivalent vaccine developed by Seqirus unit of CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY) (OTCPK:CMXHF) only for the age group.
- GSK's Fluarix and FluLaval quadrivalent vaccines have been recommended for individuals aged six years and above. AstraZeneca (AZN) has won the CDC backing for its FluMist quadrivalent vaccine for 2 – 49 years.
- The latest recommendation was published under Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) guidance in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
- "We remain committed to ensuring adults 65 and older have access to flu vaccines, demonstrated to protect them from what really matters, such as flu-related hospitalizations due to cardiovascular events and pneumonia," remarked Michael Greenberg, SNY's vaccine chief for North America.
