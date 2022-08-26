Affirm Holdings' (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock decline has steepened in Friday afternoon trading, tumbling 22%, as investors digested the Buy Now, Pay Later lender's fiscal Q4 earnings, FY2023 guidance, and its conference call.

Its fiscal Q4 results beat Wall Street expectations, while its revenue guidance for Q1 and FY2023 trailed consensus estimates.

BofA Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg said he believes investors "underestimated the effects of lapping the Amazon (AMZN) and Shopify (SHOP) partnerships, and Peloton (PTON) will continue to be a drag on growth in F1H23." He also pointed out that Affirm (AFRM) has a history of "guiding quite conservatively." The analyst maintains a Buy rating.

Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini, meanwhile, keeps his Underperform rating on the stock. "The main takeaway coming out of Affirm's (AFRM) earnings was fiscal 2023 guidance came in below our prior expectations on nearly all fronts," he said in a note. The company "continues to see a lower overall take rate as it shifts towards higher frequency purchases with larger enterprise partners, which we believe may continue to pressure profitability for the foreseeable future," he added.

Jefferies analyst John Hecht also maintains an Underperform rating. "Quarter negatives outweigh the positives," he said in a note to clients. "AFRM's revenue beat seems tied to financial factors such as gain on sale and interest income, rather than growth/tech sources, the latter being strong fundamental indicators." In addition, its guidance was weaker than expected and "management's tone reiterated caution."

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette, who has an Overweight rating on Affirm (AFRM) expects that "investors are likely to remain cautious near-term on Affirm's ability to grow and maintain economics amid macro uncertainty, especially given the accelerated deterioration of loan performance during July and August."

Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey reiterates his Buy rating and recommends that investors add on the stock's weakness. "While there is no near-term catalyst, at least until Affirm (AFRM) reaches profitability, we see limited downside," he said. "We also contend the company's leading customers, tech integrations, underwriting, and customer/merchant growth make it an acquisition candidate."

