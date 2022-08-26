Active Health Foods to implement reverse stock split

Aug. 26, 2022 9:28 AM ETActive Health Foods, Inc. (AHFD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Active Health Foods (OTCPK:AHFD) has terminated its $20M Regulation A public offering of its shares.
  • Separately, the company has implemented a reverse-split of its common shares on a 1-for-7,000 basis. The move is to help the company qualify for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Post split, the capitalization of the company will be reduced to 100M common shares authorized. The previous increase to 37B authorized shares for the purpose of the Reg A offering will be amended.
  • AHFD President Joe Wallace stated: "Our plan is to uplist to the NASDAQ Capital Markets once AHFD’s minimum bid price trades at $4.00 per share for 90 days, which will increase the value to all of our shareholders and attract new market makers trading our shares."

Comments (1)

