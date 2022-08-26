Rite Aid added to Evercore Tactical Outperform List following management meeting
Aug. 26, 2022 10:32 AM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Evercore has added Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) to its Tactical Outperform List after a meeting with company management and what it sees as positive catalysts.
- However, the firm still has an underperform rating on the stock. Its price target is $7 (~8% downside based on Thursday's close).
- Rite Aid (RAD) is up ~5% in Friday morning trading.
- Analyst Elizabeth Anderson said that positive catalysts ahead of the company's fiscal 2023 Q2 results (end of September) include stronger than expected prescription volumes, additional sales from expansion of private label products, and while COVID vaccines and testing has eased, it is not as much as expected.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Rite Aid (RAD) as a hold with strong grades for valuation and momentum.
