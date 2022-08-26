Expedia Group commences up to $500M tender offer

Aug. 26, 2022 9:44 AM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Happy To Travel Again

Pyrosky/E+ via Getty Images

  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) has commenced up to $500M cash tender offer to purchase debt securities.
  • The securities include $1B 2.950% senior notes due 2031 and $1.25B 3.25% senior notes due 2030.
  • The tender offer expires Sep. 23 11:59 PM.
  • Securities holders must validly tender and not validly withdraw at or prior to Sep. 9 5:00 PM.
  • The total consideration for each $1K tendered will be determined as described in the purchase offer. The securities holders will also receive any accrued and unpaid interest.
  • Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan serve as the dealer managers, while D.F. King & Co. is the tender and information agent.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.