Expedia Group commences up to $500M tender offer
Aug. 26, 2022 9:44 AM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) has commenced up to $500M cash tender offer to purchase debt securities.
- The securities include $1B 2.950% senior notes due 2031 and $1.25B 3.25% senior notes due 2030.
- The tender offer expires Sep. 23 11:59 PM.
- Securities holders must validly tender and not validly withdraw at or prior to Sep. 9 5:00 PM.
- The total consideration for each $1K tendered will be determined as described in the purchase offer. The securities holders will also receive any accrued and unpaid interest.
- Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan serve as the dealer managers, while D.F. King & Co. is the tender and information agent.
- Source: Press Release
