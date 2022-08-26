NCR drops on report that Veritas Capital still seeking financing
Aug. 26, 2022 9:47 AM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) fell 2.7% on a report that Veritas Capital is still said to be seeking financing for a takeover.
- Nothing indicates they are near putting together a financing package, according to CNBC's David Faber, who cited sources. Faber added that possibly after Labor Day something could happen, at least that's what the talk is at this time.
- Faber disputed a StreetInsider report from Thursday that private equity firm Veritas Capital is said to have secured financing for a takeover of the company. Several large banks are said to have committed financing for an acquisition, according to a StreetInsider report. While financing appears to be mainly locked down, a deal is still not certain and the parties could decide to walk away.
The latest update in the NCR saga comes after WSJ last month said Veritas was in exclusive talks to purchase the company. At the time, the paper said a transaction may still be weeks away, and it's not guaranteed at all. NCR has a market cap of almost $4 billion.
The WSJ report followed after Dealreporter said in late June that NCR, which is in the process of exploring alternative, may be acquired by Veritas.
