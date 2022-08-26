FibroGen completes patient enrollment for Roxadustat to treat anemia in patients
Aug. 26, 2022 9:51 AM ETFibroGen, Inc. (FGEN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) said on Friday it had completed patient enrollment for Phase 3 clinical study of roxadustat for treatment of anemia in patients with lower risk transfusion-dependent myelodysplastic syndromes.
- A total of 141 subjects have been enrolled in the late-stage double-blind placebo-controlled study investigating the efficacy and safety of the drug.
- The primary endpoint of the study is transfusion independence for ≥ 56 consecutive days in the first 28 weeks of treatment.
- Data from the study is expected in 1H 2023.
