FibroGen completes patient enrollment for Roxadustat to treat anemia in patients

Aug. 26, 2022 9:51 AM ETFibroGen, Inc. (FGEN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Doctor holding Blood tube test with requisition form for Anaemia test

angelp/iStock via Getty Images

  • FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) said on Friday it had completed patient enrollment for Phase 3 clinical study of roxadustat for treatment of anemia in patients with lower risk transfusion-dependent myelodysplastic syndromes.
  • A total of 141 subjects have been enrolled in the late-stage double-blind placebo-controlled study investigating the efficacy and safety of the drug.
  • The primary endpoint of the study is transfusion independence for ≥ 56 consecutive days in the first 28 weeks of treatment.
  • Data from the study is expected in 1H 2023.

