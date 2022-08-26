Consumer sentiment unexpectedly bounces in final August reading
Aug. 26, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- August University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment: 58.2 vs. 55.1 consensus and 51.5 in July.
- Expectations: 58.0 vs. 54.9 expected and 47.3 prior.
- Current conditions: 58.6 vs 55.5 expected and 58.1 prior.
- Year-ahead inflation expectations: +4.8% vs. +5.0% expected +5.2% prior.
- Survey respondents expect inflation to be 2.90% over the next five years, compared with the consensus of 3.00% and matching July's reading.
- "Most of this increase was concentrated in expectations, with a 59% surge in the year-ahead outlook for the economy following two months at its lowest reading since the Great Recession," said Survey of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.
- "The gains in sentiment were seen across age, education, income, region, and political affiliation, and can be attributed to the recent deceleration in inflation," she added.
- Earlier, PCE price index rises 6.3% Y/Y, as expected.
