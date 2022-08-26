"Price stability serves as the bedrock of our economy," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday at the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. His brief remarks emphasized the need to focus on inflation and price stability over the Fed's full-employment mandate at this time.

"Restoring price stability will take some time," he said. "Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions."

And here's Powell telling the markets not to expect a pause or rate cuts anytime soon: "Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time. The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy," he said. As a result, all three major U.S. stock averages are firmly in the red. Nasdaq -0.8%, S&P 500 -0.7%, and Dow -0.5% at ~10:26 AM ET.

The Fed chair is reinforcing previously stated determination to bring inflation down. "We must keep at it until the job is done. History shows that the employment costs of bringing down inflation are likely to increase with delay, as high inflation becomes more entrenched in wage and price setting," he said.

Powell said he's aiming to avoid the lengthy period of "very restrictive monetary policy" that was needed to tame inflation in the early 1980s. "We are taking forceful and rapid steps to moderate demand so that it comes into better alignment with supply, and to keep inflation expectations anchored. We will keep at it until we are confident the job is done," he concluded.

With the Fed chair's comments, the CME FedWatch tool now puts a 56.5% probability on a 75-basis point rate hike (to 3.00%-3.25%). After July personal consumption expenditure price index data came in slightly cooler than expected earlier Friday, traders had put a 59.5% probability on a 50-bp hike at the next Fed meeting. (Updated at 10:31 AM ET).

But don't expect that to lead to a more dovish Fed. "While the lower inflation readings for July are welcome, a single month's improvement falls far short of what the committee will need to see before we are confident that inflation is moving down," Powell said in his speech.

He reiterated that "another unusually large increase could be appropriate at our next meeting." However, with the Fed at half way to its next meeting, its September decision will depend on the "incoming data and the evolving outlook."

While at some point "it likely will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases," Powell gave no indication of when he thought that would occur.

Before Powell's speech, Fed watchers were expecting the Fed chair to push back on the markets' expectations for a rate hike pause in coming months.