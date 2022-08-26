The American Depository Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) (OTCPK:SNYNF) (GCVRZ) and GSK (GSK) traded higher in the early morning hours Friday after Citi said that a recent court ruling in Florida is likely to cut the potential settlements over the claims related to the heartburn medication Zantac.

Zantac, also known as ranitidine, was withdrawn from the U.S. market in 2020 after the FDA was notified that the drug was linked to unacceptable levels of potential human carcinogen, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

However, thousands of Zantac users have filed lawsuits over its carcinogenic effects, implicating drugmakers such as GSK (GSK), Sanofi (SNY), Pfizer (PFE), Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Perrigo (PRGO), and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY).

In a research note Friday, Citi analysts led by Andrew Baum argued that an Aug. 16 tentative ruling by South Florida District Judge Rosenberg could leave up to 70K Zantac claims in disarray.

"Following this tentative ruling, many of these patients will have minimal time to find legal representation in a state with ongoing litigation before their claim expires under the statute of limitations," the analysts wrote.

Baum and the team expect that if the ruling stands, the settlement from key defendants, including GSK (GSK), Sanofi (SNY), Pfizer (PFE), and possibly, GSK's consumer spinoff Haleon (HLN), will be limited to $10B.

The analysts added that the projection based on a $100k settlement per head stands far lower than the $36B currently discounted in the market. Citi rates SNY and HLN as Buys and opens a positive catalyst watch on Neutral-rated GSK.

Led by Sanofi (SNY), GSK (GSK) and Pfizer (PFE) sold off early this month as Wallstreet reacted to potential damages from Zantac lawsuits.