Luckin Coffee rallies with balance sheet starting to shine

Aug. 26, 2022

exterior of Luckin Coffee shop in China

Robert Way

Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) gained 4.95% in Friday morning trading after the company announced that it fully redeemed $110M worth of senior notes to help it reduce its interest cost.

Quo Vadis Capital analyst John Zolidis called the development a positive signal for Luckin as it suggests the company feels confident in its financial outlook.

Looking at the Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) balance sheet, Zolidis now estimates that LKNCY will have virtually no long or short term debt, which is called remarkable for a company recently in Chapter 11 that did not wipe out equity holders as part of its reorganization.

In a rough forecast, Quo Vadis sees approximately $1B in cash for Luckin at the end of the year. That compares to a market cap for the stock sitting at around $4.1B.

Comments (3)

