Everbridge shares rocket up 14% as sale speculation swirls
Aug. 26, 2022 10:24 AM ETEverbridge, Inc. (EVBG)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Enterprise software company Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) saw it shares surge more than 14% Friday amid reports that it could be looking to sell itself.
- The gains came after a Bloomberg report on Thursday that said Everbridge (EVBG) is exploring "strategic options" that could include a sale. Such a possibility has hung over Everbridge (EVBG) since activist investor Ancora pushed for the company to sell itself earlier this year. However, Everbridge (EVBG) shareholders rejected that option in a proxy battle in May.
- Ancora had argued that Everbridge (EVBG), which specializes in public-warning software and technology, was worth as much as $70 a share if it were to sell itself. On Friday, Everbridge (EVBG) shares traded at around $41 each.
- Everbridge (EVBG) last month named David Wagner as its new chief executive.
