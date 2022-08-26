Blue Hat drops 7.5% on acquisition Shengruihao Technology
- Xiamen Duwei Consulting Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) to acquire 100% of the equity interests of Shengruihao, a company specialized in product supply chain services and integrated enterprise services.
- Mr. Chen Xiaodong, CEO of Blue Hat, said: “I am glad to announce that the Company has started the process to acquire 100% of the equity of Shengruihao through cash transaction. Right now the transaction is undergoing the due diligence review. It is expected to close very soon. the annual turnover of Shengruihao is USD 45 million. After the successful acquisition of Shengruihao, we estimate that it will create a revenue of USD 45-70 million each year for the Company in the future."
- Stock down 7.5%.
