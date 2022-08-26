Lantronix plunges 20% after guidance initiated below consensus disappoint investors

Aug. 26, 2022 10:54 AM ETLantronix, Inc. (LTRX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Industry 4.0. Fourth industrial revolution. Digitalization of modern business process and using robots, online technology, Internet of thing etc.

Traitov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares slide sharply after the company initiated its current year's earnings guidance below the consensus mark.
  • Guidance: The California-based software-as-a-service company said it expects FY 2023 adjusted earnings per share to range between $0.39 to $0.44, compared to initial market consensus of $0.50. The guidance range reflects an approximately 18-33% growth year-over-year.
  • Revenue for the full year is forecasted to range between $149-$162M (up 15-25% Y/Y), vs. consensus of $151.37M.
  • For Q4 2022, the company reported Revenue of $35.95M (+74.3% Y/Y) above estimates by $1.13M.
  • By Segment: Embedded IoT Solutions revenue, $18.44M (+68.22% Y/Y); IoT System Solutions, $14.63M (+154% Y/Y); and Software & Services, $2.87M (-26.64% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit rose ~50% to $15.07M.
  • However, a $0.08 Non-GAAP EPS missed consensus by $0.01. GAAP EPS was $0.07.
  • The company ended the fiscal year with $17.22M in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Stock is down 19% on Friday to trade at $6.12 vs. 52-week range of $4.65 to $10.25.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor presented a Buy rating in an article titled, "Lantronix: Breakdown Of My Second Largest Holding."

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.