Lantronix plunges 20% after guidance initiated below consensus disappoint investors
Aug. 26, 2022 10:54 AM ETLantronix, Inc. (LTRX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares slide sharply after the company initiated its current year's earnings guidance below the consensus mark.
- Guidance: The California-based software-as-a-service company said it expects FY 2023 adjusted earnings per share to range between $0.39 to $0.44, compared to initial market consensus of $0.50. The guidance range reflects an approximately 18-33% growth year-over-year.
- Revenue for the full year is forecasted to range between $149-$162M (up 15-25% Y/Y), vs. consensus of $151.37M.
- For Q4 2022, the company reported Revenue of $35.95M (+74.3% Y/Y) above estimates by $1.13M.
- By Segment: Embedded IoT Solutions revenue, $18.44M (+68.22% Y/Y); IoT System Solutions, $14.63M (+154% Y/Y); and Software & Services, $2.87M (-26.64% Y/Y).
- Gross profit rose ~50% to $15.07M.
- However, a $0.08 Non-GAAP EPS missed consensus by $0.01. GAAP EPS was $0.07.
- The company ended the fiscal year with $17.22M in cash and cash equivalents.
- Stock is down 19% on Friday to trade at $6.12 vs. 52-week range of $4.65 to $10.25.
- Seeking Alpha contributor presented a Buy rating in an article titled, "Lantronix: Breakdown Of My Second Largest Holding."
Comments (1)