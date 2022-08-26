Even as recession risks loom, a number of policymakers at the European Central Bank are seeking discussing an aggressive 75-basis-point interest-rate increase at its September 8 gathering, Reuters reported Friday, citing five sources familiar with the matter.

That would be an even bigger step up from the central bank's previous move in July, when it hiked its main refinancing rate by 50bps to 0.50% to tame surging inflation. The magnitude of the increase was more than forecasted and marked its first rate hike in 11 years. ECB President Christine Lagarde justified the move based on increased inflationary pressures.

The more hawkish tone coming from some ECB policymakers comes on the heels of the Federal Reserve's back-to-back 75-basis-point rate hikes to bring down stubbornly high inflation. Consumer prices in the euro area, which reached 8.9% in July, is significantly above the ECB's 2% target against a backdrop of soaring energy prices and a shortage in Russian gas.

"Inflation is more and more broad and second round effects are clear," one of the sources told Reuters. "The outlook is much worse than we projected in June so I agree that 75 should at least be discussed."

Meanwhile, markets are hedging for a 50-bp rate increase at the September meeting followed by 75bps of moves over the next two meetings, Reuters noted.

Earlier, Fed chair Jerome Powell took the stage at Jackson Hole, emphasizing the importance of price stability.