A broad swath of industrial sector stocks declined in the first hour of trading on Friday after Fed chief Jay Powell delivered hawkish remarks at Jackson Hole.

"Restoring price stability will take some time and requires using our tools forcefully to bring demand and supply into better balance," he said. "Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions."

Boeing (NYSE:BA) -1.7%, Caterpillar (CAT) -1.85%, DuPont (DD) -2.99%, Dow Chemical (DOW) -2.24%, Eaton (ETN) -2.22%, General Electric (GE) -2.25% and John Deere (DE) -0.68% were among the companies that declined in step with the broader market.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) slipped -1.75% amid the selloff.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -2.4%, the S&P 500 (SP500) -2% and Dow (DJI) -1.6% all declined after a short-lived bounce.