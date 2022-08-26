Elastic stock drops as Q1 cloud revenue growth decelerates

Aug. 26, 2022 11:04 AM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background.

Maximusnd

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shares dropped ~5% on Friday after the application software company reported its first quarter results that showed slower cloud revenue growth.

Late Thursday, the company reported adj EPS of -$0.15 on revenue of $250.1M (+29.5% Y/Y), both exceeding Wall Streets estimates.

Elastic Cloud revenue of $97.7M grew 59% Y/Y or 62% in constant currency but Barclays noted a deceleration in cloud revenue, stating that "we think buy-side expectations on cloud revenue were around mid-60s growth so the initial reaction is likely negative."

Adj. gross margin slipped from 77.6% from year-ago quarter to 73.9%. The company ended the quarter with $848.8M.

Elastic CEO Ash Kulkarni said, "Despite increased foreign exchange headwinds, we are executing well against our plan to achieve $2B in total revenue in fiscal year 2025. We remain confident in our outlook given our belief in the mission-criticality of our solutions to our customers, and our momentum in Elastic Cloud, and we are raising our constant-currency revenue growth guidance for the year."

FY23 outlook: The company reaffirmed its revenue outlook for the year, expecting $1.08B and $1.086B vs. $1.09B consensus, representing 26 Y/Y growth at the midpoint (30% Y/Y constant currency growth at the midpoint). Adj. operating margin is expected to be between 0.3% and 0.7%, while adj. net loss per share is expected to be between $0.31 and $0.25 vs. -$0.27 consensus.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.