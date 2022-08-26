Incyte wins approval of Pemazyre for rare blood cancer
Aug. 26, 2022 11:13 AM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The US FDA has approved Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) Pemazyre (pemigatinib) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms (MLNs) with FGFR1 rearrangement.
- The selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor was approved based on the phase 2 FIGHT-203 study, a single-arm trial in 28 patients.
- Results showed that with patients in the chronic phase in the marrow with or without extramedullary disease, the complete response rate ("CR") was 78%. The median time to response of CR was 104 days.
- Pemazyre gained it first approval in 2020 for previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion.
