Incyte wins approval of Pemazyre for rare blood cancer

Aug. 26, 2022 11:13 AM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Blood smear. Chronic myeloid leukaemia

JOSE LUIS CALVO MARTIN & JOSE ENRIQUE GARCIA-MAURIÑO MUZQUIZ/iStock via Getty Images

  • The US FDA has approved Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) Pemazyre (pemigatinib) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms (MLNs) with FGFR1 rearrangement.
  • The selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor was approved based on the phase 2 FIGHT-203 study, a single-arm trial in 28 patients.
  • Results showed that with patients in the chronic phase in the marrow with or without extramedullary disease, the complete response rate ("CR") was 78%. The median time to response of CR was 104 days.
  • Pemazyre gained it first approval in 2020 for previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion.
