Bond yields are now the key driver for Wall Street, according to BofA Securities.

"Keep autumn simple," strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in the weekly Flow Show note Friday.

If "bond yields 'double-top'" in the next four to eight weeks, where the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) fails to exceed 3.48%, the "autumn narrative becomes peak yields = peak spreads = no new lows in stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NASDAQ:QQQ)," Hartnett said.

Yields haven't peaked yet, he added, noting that crypto, China tech and emerging market debt - all of which are lead indicators of higher yields - have yet to confirm a top.

Rates "need to overshoot to reduce inflation" and "key markets that determine inflation remain inflationary: commodities (the war in Europe continues, we would buy oil on Iran deal), labor (unemployment rates remain v low everywhere), housing (cracking, see US new home sales), but thus far prices simply decelerating from bubble levels," Hartnett said.

Looking to the tech sector, he noted that some like Meta (META) look to be simply derivatives of interest rates, while others like Apple (AAPL) are more correlated to the labor market.

Higher unemployment will likely bring an end to the pattern of retail investors buying the dip, he added.

Dig into Fed chief Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole address.