Akili surges 21% as Singapore investment firms take joint stake

Aug. 26, 2022 11:35 AM ETAkili, Inc. (AKLI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Newly public Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) popped more than 21% on Friday after Singapore investment firms Temasek, Fullerton, TLS Beta jointly took 13.5% stake in the company.
  • The company disclosed the information in its latest 13G filing published on Friday.
  • The investment firms bought 11.5M stake in Akili.
  • In its Q2 ended 13-F filing, Temasek boosted its holdings in ecommerce and cloud services giant Amazon and exited its stakes in coffee purveyor Starbucks and Salesforce.
  • Akili, which develops video game-based treatments for cognitive disorders, went public after market close last Friday through a merger with Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp.
  • AKLI stock has fallen ~82% from its IPO price of $28.16.

