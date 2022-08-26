Applied Blockchain rises 6% after FQ4 beats top and bottom line estimates
Aug. 26, 2022 11:14 AM ETApplied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Applied Blockchain (NASDAQ:APLD) FQ4 shows topline-revenue at $7.5M above $7B guidance; guidance was increased in mid-July from original guidance of $5.7M-6.2M.
- The rise in hosting revenues was driven by the company’s completion of its first hosting facility in Jamestown, North Dakota, which was brought online in phases between the third and FQ4 of FY 2022.
- Secured a five-year hosting contract with Marathon Digital for 200MW of capacity.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $46.3M and $7.2M in debt outstanding.
- Adjusted EBITDA was ($3.1)M, compared to guidance range of ($4.0)M to ($4.6)M.
- Adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $4.3M or EPS loss of ($0.06) per basic, beats consensus by 0.07.
- On August 12, 2022, Applied Blockchain secured a new $15M credit facility with a North Dakota-based bank to repay existing debt and fund datacenter buildout.
- SA says the stock is at risk of performing badly as the stock has decelerating momentum and negative EPS revisions when compared to other IT stocks.
- Stock has a Quant rating of Strong sell and gives Wall Street rating Strong Buy
- Contributor writes: 'Applied Blockchain: Intriguing Model But Overvalued'
- Previously: Applied Blockchain, Inc. GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.03, revenue of $7.5M beats by $0.4M (Aug. 25)
