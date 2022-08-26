TD Bank raised to Outperform at RBC as growth becomes 'too hard to ignore'

Aug. 26, 2022

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) stock rose as much as 2.1% in Friday morning trading as RBC Capital Markets analyst Darko Mihelic upgraded shares of the lender to Outperform from Sector Perform after its stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results.

Note that TD shares are currently flat amid a broader risk-off day.

The bank's Q3 earnings were highlighted by robust growth in net interest income, especially in its Canadian and U.S. retail banking businesses.

"In the past, the U.S. NIM has been volatile but assuming modest improvements and what we believe are reasonable estimates for First Horizon (FHN), we think TD's relative EPS growth will be too hard to ignore," Darko wrote in a note to clients.

Darko added that he sees a higher valuation multiple in TD (TD) if its "Canadian franchise continues to improve and if TD delivers on FHN accretion."

The Outperform rating diverges from the Quant system's Hold rating, but agrees with the SA Author rating and the average Wall Street Analysts' rating of Buy.

SA contributor Brad Thomas justified TD Bank as a "world-beater bank you can trust in this recession."

