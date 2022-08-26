Domo stock slips ~28% after company cuts fiscal year billings growth, revenue guidance

Class B shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) have slumped 28.2% to $20.60 in Friday morning trading, after the cloud software company reduced its fiscal year billings growth and revenue outlook.

DOMO after hours on Thursday reported Q2 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.26 which beat estimates by $0.07. Its revenue of $75.5M missed expectations by $0.9M, while its quarterly billings grew 21% Y/Y to $72.3M.

DOMO CEO John Mellor on the earnings conference call said that there was a significant divergence in the quarterly performance between the company's two major sales groups, with corporate showing good growth but enterprise revenue growth coming in below overall target rates.

DOMO CFO Bruce Felt on the conference call said the company had lowered its billings growth outlook to about 13% Y/Y for the current fiscal year from a previous forecast of about 22%, with the guidance impacted by lower ramp sales capacity in the quarter due to a late spike in turnover.

DOMO also cut its fiscal year expectations for revenue, which it now sees to be in the range of $305M-$310M from a prior range of $315M-$319M. The consensus revenue estimate is $310.41M.

DOMO said fiscal year non-GAAP EPS was now expected to be -$0.88 to -$0.96, compared to a previous outlook of -$1.26 to -$1.34. The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.21.

DOMO's Q3 outlook: sees revenue of $76M-$77M vs. consensus of $78.45M; sees non-GAAP EPS of -$0.23 to -$0.27 vs. consensus of -$0.31.