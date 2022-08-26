Union Pacific slips after Daiwa pulls bull rating

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) fell 2.10% in trading on Friday after Daiwa lowered its rating to Neutral from Outperform.

Analyst Jairam Nathan and team warned that earnings estimates and current valuations on UNP largely reflect above-industry revenue growth potential. Upside is seen as being limited due to the overall macroeconomic climate.

Daiwa assigned a price target of $242 to the rails stock, which is still slightly above the average analyst price target of $239.54.

Seeking Alpha Marketplace author Cory Cramer also came out with a cautious rating on UNP in a new article that digs into valuation.

