JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +2.5% in Friday's trading after reporting a surprise Q2 GAAP loss but revenues that more than doubled to 18.84B yuan (~$2.8B) on strong demand in Europe and China.

The company said it swung to a Q2 net loss of 623.3M yuan ($93.1M) from a profit of 66.2M yuan in the year-earlier quarter; stripping out the impact of a change in the fair value of certain notes and share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net income was 368.4M yuan.

Q2 total shipments more than doubled Y/Y and rose 25% Q/Q to 10,532 MW, including 10,183 MW for solar modules.

Q2 gross margin fell to 14.7% from 15.1% in Q1 and 17.1% in the year-earlier quarter, due mostly to an increase in the material cost of solar modules.

JinkoSolar (JKS) said demand in European markets was strong and shipments to China increased during the quarter, driven by the accelerating energy transition in several countries and companies as well as the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

The company expects Q3 total shipments of 9-10 GW and maintains guidance for FY 2022 total shipments of 35-40 GW.

JinkoSolar (JKS) shares have gained 29% YTD and 32% during the past year.