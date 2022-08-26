Arco nears it 52-week low after Credit Suisse lowers rating

Aug. 26, 2022 11:49 AM ETArco Platform Limited (ARCE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Education sector technology company Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) is trading 11% lower after brokerage credit Suisse downgraded rating to neutral from outperform.
  • Last week, the company stock were down after reporting Q2 results, impacted by late orders from schools.
  • "The typical high level of late orders placed by partner schools in the beginning of the year led to part of such content being delivered in early April, therefore explaining the strong revenue recognition in the quarter," CFO Roberto Otero said last Friday.
  • (ARCE) has been down ~40% YTD and is currently trading close to its 52-week low of $12.84.
  • The stock fell 11% to $12.95.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.