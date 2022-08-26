Arco nears it 52-week low after Credit Suisse lowers rating
Aug. 26, 2022 11:49 AM ETArco Platform Limited (ARCE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Education sector technology company Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) is trading 11% lower after brokerage credit Suisse downgraded rating to neutral from outperform.
- Last week, the company stock were down after reporting Q2 results, impacted by late orders from schools.
- "The typical high level of late orders placed by partner schools in the beginning of the year led to part of such content being delivered in early April, therefore explaining the strong revenue recognition in the quarter," CFO Roberto Otero said last Friday.
- (ARCE) has been down ~40% YTD and is currently trading close to its 52-week low of $12.84.
- The stock fell 11% to $12.95.
Comments