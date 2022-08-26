VTEX gains as BofA upgrades on earlier break-even prospects

Aug. 26, 2022 11:51 AM ETVTEX (VTEX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Latina Female Using Desktop Computer with Clothing Online Web Store to Choose and Buy Clothes from New Collection. Female Browsing the Internet at Home Living Room while Sitting at a Table

gorodenkoff

  • E-commerce platform provider VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) rose 5.7% Friday morning alongside an upgrade to Buy at BofA, which now sees the company reaching break-even earlier than expected.
  • That follows mid-August earnings where the company boosted revenues by 25% year-over-year.
  • Now a more bullish view on margin expansion suggests the company can reach EBITDA break-even earlier than though, in fiscal 2023, analyst Fred Mendes says, leading to more interest in the name and a higher valuation.
  • "We see VTEX well positioned with (i) a top notch product, with low churn of ~5%/year, (ii) attractive valuation of 2.4x EV/Sales for a high quality company, especially considering its solid cash position of ~40% of its market cap and potential for earnings revision, (iii) a solid perspective for the e-commerce market in LatAm, which is still highly underpenetrated and (iv) upside potential from capturing market share in U.S. and Europe," Mendes said.
  • BofA raised its price target to $6.50 from $4.50, now implying 59% upside.

