DEA drops plans to ban more psychedelic compounds
Aug. 26, 2022 12:00 PM ETMind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)ATNF, CYBN, DRUGBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor11 Comments
- A month after abandoning plans to ban five psychedelics, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is again withdrawing a proposal to place two more psychedelic compounds under the Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).
- According to scientists, the compounds in question, phenethylamine hallucinogens DOI and DOC, have research value.
- DEA announced on Friday that it would no longer intend to place DOI and DOC under Schedule I classification that will ban the compounds and lead to significant hurdles for studies on their therapeutic potential.
- In April, the agency noted its plans for the prohibition, which Panacea Plant Sciences and researchers from Emory University challenged.
- The decision, to be formally published in the Federal Register on Monday, does not mention a specific reason, Marijuana Moment reported.
“DEA is withdrawing the proposed rule, terminating all proceedings related thereto, and will be publishing a new proposed rule using an amended procedure,” the agency said referring to the compounds, 2,5-dimethoxy-4- iodoamphetamine (DOI) and 2,5-dimethoxy-4-chloroamphetamine (DOC).
- Drugmakers focused on psychedelic medicines include Bright Minds Bioscience (DRUG), Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD), Cybin Inc. (CYBN), and 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF)
