DEA drops plans to ban more psychedelic compounds

psychedelic mushrooms

Yarygin/iStock via Getty Images

  • A month after abandoning plans to ban five psychedelics, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is again withdrawing a proposal to place two more psychedelic compounds under the Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).
  • According to scientists, the compounds in question, phenethylamine hallucinogens DOI and DOC, have research value.
  • DEA announced on Friday that it would no longer intend to place DOI and DOC under Schedule I classification that will ban the compounds and lead to significant hurdles for studies on their therapeutic potential.
  • In April, the agency noted its plans for the prohibition, which Panacea Plant Sciences and researchers from Emory University challenged.
  • The decision, to be formally published in the Federal Register on Monday, does not mention a specific reason, Marijuana Moment reported.

  • “DEA is withdrawing the proposed rule, terminating all proceedings related thereto, and will be publishing a new proposed rule using an amended procedure,” the agency said referring to the compounds, 2,5-dimethoxy-4- iodoamphetamine (DOI) and 2,5-dimethoxy-4-chloroamphetamine (DOC).

  • Drugmakers focused on psychedelic medicines include Bright Minds Bioscience (DRUG), Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD), Cybin Inc. (CYBN), and 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF)
  • Read: A recent study published in JAMA Psychiatry highlighted the therapeutic value of the psychedelic compound psilocybin as a cure for alcohol use disorder.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.