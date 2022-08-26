Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is laying out its soccer roadmap as it prepares its last EA Sports FIFA 23 game title and prepares to segue to EA Sports FC.

The videogame maker has a series of new multi-year partnerships and in-game integrations to offer fans a more complete soccer experience.

It recently nailed down an agreement with Spain's La Liga that includes title naming rights for La Liga competitions as well as a rebrand of La Liga in partnership with EA Sports. It's added Serie BKT as well as renewals with Major League Soccer, Liga Profesional de Fútbol de Argentina and Saudi Pro League.

New club partnerships include Celtic FC, Rangers FC and Mamelodi Sundowns FC alongside an extended partnership with Tottenham Hotspur FC and a multi-year deal with Italy's Juventus (OTCPK:JVTSF).

The announcements include the incorporation of some of the world's biggest stadiums, and continued sponsorship of real-world events by EA. (The company listed a full complement of partnerships here.)

FIFA 23 is set for worldwide availability Sept. 30, with early access for the game's Ultimate Edition beginning Sept. 27. News came in May that EA was exiting the FIFA license after nearly 30 years and that this fall's release would be the last under that name.

EA stock - up 4.5% as of midday - got tumbled Friday alongside the spreading of a rumor that Amazon.com was interested in a takeover (a story disavowed by USA Today and Swedish news partner GLHF as having "violated editorial standards" over sourcing).