Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) fell as much as 3.8% intraday on Friday to hit a 2-1/2-year low of $91.44 before partly bouncing back to trade at $91.78 by 12:15 p.m. ET, off 3.4% on the session.

The tool maker was among the stocks that declined after Fed chief Jay Powell delivered hawkish remarks at Jackson Hole. The S&P 500 Index (SP500) slid 2.3% by mid-day following his speech.

SWK has been under pressure for months, with a 50% decline since the beginning of the year compared with a 14% drop for the S&P 500 Index.

The most recent bad news came on Aug. 17, when Deutsche Bank downgraded SWK from a Buy to a Hold. Analyst Nicole DeBlase said the tool maker could suffer as economic conditions dampened home construction, and after competitors had gained market share.

SWK had disappointed markets last month when it reported that Q2 net income plunged 81% from a year earlier to $87.6 million.

Sales climbed 16% to $4.4 billion partly as the result of acquisitions, but SWK slashed its full-year earnings guidance from $9.50-$10.50 a share to $5-$6 on slower consumer demand.

Seeking Alpha contributor Deep Value Ideas has a Buy rating on SWK because of its dividend yield and healthy debt rating. Columnist Bela Lakos has a Hold rating on SWK's dividend growth and managerial steps to improve results.