Apple's new iPad Pro, MacBook Pro set for mass production this year: analyst
Aug. 26, 2022
- Apple (AAPL) is widely expected to unveil several new devices over the next couple of months, with the new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro set to go into mass production later this year, according to an influential analyst.
- TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted on Friday that the new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro will go into mass production in the fourth-quarter of the year and will have "new" processors, but are unlikely to be 3 nanometers in size.
- Kuo added that Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), of which Apple (AAPL) is its largest client, has a chip production cycle for the 3 nm size of about 4 months. And while Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) has said that it would start mass production of the 3 nm size in September, it would not be until January at the earliest that the products would ship.
- Apple (AAPL) shares fell nearly 2.5% to $165.97 in mid-day trading on Friday.
- On Wednesday, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) sent out media invitations for its September 7 product event, where the tech giant is widely expected to announce its new iPhone product line.
