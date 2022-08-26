good natured Products completes $30M credit facility, closes C$6.6M financing

good natured Products Inc. (TSXV:GDNP:CA) (OTCQX:GDNPF)

  • Plant-based products company good natured Products (TSXV:GDNP:CA) (OTCQX:GDNPF) completed a $30M asset-based senior secured revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank and closed a C$6.6M financing.
  • The facility has a 4-year term and an uncommitted $25M revolving facility.
  • The initial draw on the senior credit facility was used to retire C$13.7M of outstanding credit facility debt with National Bank of Canada, consisting of ~C$11.2M on the C$15M revolving working capital credit facility and C$2.5M on the C$4M revolving term capital expenditure credit facility.
  • Additionally, the company has closed a C$6.6M financing with Business Development Bank of Canada with the proceeds from the mortgage refinancing.
