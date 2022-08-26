TCRT, NERV and CAAS among mid-day movers
- Gainers: Micro Focus International (MFGP) +94%.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) +50%.
- The OLB Group (OLB) +45%.
- Akili (AKLI) +28%.
- Farfetch (FTCH) +28%.
- China Green Agriculture (CGA) +22%.
- Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) +16%.
- The L.S. Starrett (SCX) +16%.
- Tarena International (TEDU) +15%.
- CorpHousing Group (CHG) +15%.
- Losers: Domo (DOMO) -29%.
- Starbox Group Holdings (STBX) -24%.
- China Automotive Systems (CAAS) -23%.
- Lixiang Education Holding (LXEH) -23%.
- Affirm Holdings (AFRM) -20%.
- Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) -20%.
- Vivakor (VIVK) -20%.
- Bon Natural Life (BON) -19%.
- Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) -19%.
- Wah Fu Education Group (WAFU) -19%.
