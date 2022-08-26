TCRT, NERV and CAAS among mid-day movers

Aug. 26, 2022 12:55 PM ETCAAS, CGA, TCRT, TEDU, NERV, OLB, LXEH, VEEE, BON, STBXBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gainers: Micro Focus International (MFGP) +94%.
  • Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) +50%.
  • The OLB Group (OLB) +45%.
  • Akili (AKLI) +28%.
  • Farfetch (FTCH) +28%.
  • China Green Agriculture (CGA) +22%.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) +16%.
  • The L.S. Starrett (SCX) +16%.
  • Tarena International (TEDU) +15%.
  • CorpHousing Group (CHG) +15%.
  • Losers: Domo (DOMO) -29%.
  • Starbox Group Holdings (STBX) -24%.
  • China Automotive Systems (CAAS) -23%.
  • Lixiang Education Holding (LXEH) -23%.
  • Affirm Holdings (AFRM) -20%.
  • Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) -20%.
  • Vivakor (VIVK) -20%.
  • Bon Natural Life (BON) -19%.
  • Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) -19%.
  • Wah Fu Education Group (WAFU) -19%.

