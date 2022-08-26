Jeffs' Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) lost ground in its market debut Friday, falling more than 40% following its IPO.

The e-commerce firm priced an initial public offering at $4.16 per unit. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share, with an exercise price of $4.04 per share.

JFBR opened at $3 and continued to decline from there. The stock reached a low for the session of $2.16 and stabilized. At around 1:15 p.m. ET, the name was sitting at $2.31, a decline of $1.84 compared to its offering price.

The Israel-based e-commerce firm receives 95%-100% of its revenue through Amazon's sales platform. The company operates brands like Smart Repair Pro and Top Rank.

In regulatory filings leading up to the IPO, JFBR said its revenue for 2021 totaled between $6.35M and $6.5M. Its operating loss was between $0.6M and $0.7M.

