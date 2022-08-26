The Department of Justice is in the "early stages" of draft an antitrust complaint against Apple (AAPL) and could bring the lawsuit as soon as this year, Politico reported on Friday.

The news outlet, citing a person with direct knowledge, noted that lawyers from the DOJ are drafting the complaint. Additionally, lawyers from inside the government agency are bringing pieces together for a potential lawsuit.

The news outlet stressed that the Justice Department has not made a decision on whether to sue Apple (AAPL), according to one person and it's possible that no case will be filed, citing another person familiar with the situation.

Apple (AAPL) shares fell more than 2.5% to $165.64 in mid-day trading on Friday.

The DOJ is already in the works of bringing antitrust cases against Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), with a lawsuit expected to come in short order, Seeking Alpha reported earlier this month.

The case the Justice Department is thinking about bringing against Apple (AAPL) goes beyond the past issues surrounding its App Store and into whether the company's control of its devices harm competitors, the news outlet added.

Of particular note are complaints from Tile, the tracking device company that competes against Apple (AAPL) AirTags.

Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

