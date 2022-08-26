The U.S. government has supplied enough monkeypox vaccines to deliver the first dose to all 1.6M of Americans identified as having the highest risk of catching the infection, The Associated Press reported Friday, citing public health officials.

Early this month, the FDA granted an Emergency Use Authorization for the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine developed by Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY), allowing its use intradermally at one-fifth of the regular dose.

The new method has allowed the administration to deliver the first of the two doses required to vaccinate the 1.6M population, the officials said, adding that the administration expects to have adequate second doses by the end of next month.

The officials have additional 300K vaccine vials (1.5M doses) ready to be shipped as needed. Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) has agreed to deliver another 150K vials by September-end, with more expected in the months ahead.

Health officials have urged men who have sexual contact with men — categorized as having the highest risk of getting monkeypox — to get vaccinated against the virus.

The U.S. has accounted for the highest monkeypox case tally in the world even as the outbreak shows signs of easing led by a slowdown of infections in Europe, The World Health Organization said on Thursday.