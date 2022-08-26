U.S. drilling rigs rise after three straight weekly declines, Baker Hughes says

Active drilling rigs in the U.S. rose by 3 to 765 after falling for three consecutive weeks, leaving the total ~50% higher than the active rig count at the same time a year ago, Baker Hughes reported Friday in its latest weekly survey.

Drilling rigs targeting crude oil increased by 4 to 605, up 47% Y/Y, while gas rigs lost 1 to 158, with 2 rigs still classified as miscellaneous.

For the month of August, the combined oil and gas count was down two rigs after rising for a record 24 straight months.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin increased by 2 to 344.

