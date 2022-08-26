Catalyst watch: Moonshot for Boeing and Lockheed Martin, Chewy earnings and AMD event

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.

Monday - August 29

Volatility watch - Options trading volume has jumped on Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) and Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) again. Watch for some increased interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) with the September 6 shareholder meeting approaching at which shareholders will vote on whether to delay the deadline for completing the SPAC merger with the entity that owns the Truth Social app. The company could extend it by a year to September 8, 2023.

All week - The conference schedule includes the Jefferies 2022 Semiconductor Conference, the Credit Suisse 10th China Internet Conference, and the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference.

All day - NASA's uncrewed Artemis I mission could launch during a two-hour window scheduled from 8:33 a.m. ET to 10:33 a.m. There are backup launch windows for the mission to the moon on September 2 and September 5. The ultimate goal for the Artemis program is to send missions to beyond the moon into deep space. Lockheed Martin (LMT) is the prime contractor on the Orion spacecraft, while NASA's prime contractors for the rocket launch system include Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), Boeing (NYSE:BA), and Northrop Grumman (NOC). Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) will have its lunar imaging spacecraft as a secondary payload on the mission.

All day - Nasdaq (NDAQ) begins trading on a split-adjusted basis following the 3-for-1 stock split.

All day - VMWare (VMW) will hold a three-day global multi-cloud event called VMware Explore 2022. The event will feature a variety of sessions spanning key technology themes and industries, as well keynote addresses by top execs.

Postmarket - Stocks due to report earnings with double-digit share price moves implied by options trading include

7:00 p.m. AMD (AMD) will hold a livestream premiere to unveil next generation AMD PC products. CEO Dr. Lisa Su and other top AMD executives will present details on the latest "Zen 4" architecture that powers upcoming AMD Ryzen processors and the all new AM5 platform built around the latest technologies including DDR5 and PCIe5. Shares of AMD have rallied after similar events in the past.

Tuesday - August 30

All day - Hempacco is expected to start trading on August 30. The company sells hemp-based smokable products to consumers in the United States. Hempacco said it plans on offering 3M shares priced between $4 and $6 per share, which would raise $15M if priced at the midpoint.

All day - There is a DSMB review on BioCardia's (BCDA) CardiAMP for heart failure. Shares of BioCardia have soared in the past off positive CardiAMP developments.

7:00 a.m. Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin will speak in person on inflation and the economy before the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, in Huntington, West Virginia.

8:00 a.m. Best Buy (BBY) will hold its earnings call. Analysts have circled the call as a potential share price mover with the early outlook for the back-to-school and holiday quarters seen as key.

3:00 p.m. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will participate in moderated discussion before the WSJ Live Q&A event.

Postmarket - Chewy (CHWY) will report earnings. Options trading implies a share price move of around 15% after the numbers drop. Chewy soared 24% the last time it reported earnings.

5:30 p.m. HP Inc. (HPQ) will hold its earnings conference call. Ahead of the report, JPMorgan warned pricing weakness could hurt the company's outlook.

Wednesday - August 31

All day - The MSCI quarterly rebalance will take place after the closing bell. Wells Fargo says to watch for elevated trading volume in newly promoted Carlisle Companies (CSL), Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI), and Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) with their promotion to standard from small cap status - meanwhile Carvana (CVNA), Peloton Interactive (PTON), and Upstart Holdings (UPST) will be demoted to small cap status and could see lower volume.

All day - Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) will participate in the Annual Sustainable Fleet Show with top execs on an alternative fuel panel and the company's vehicles taking part of Ride and Drive events throughout the conference. Shares of Cenntro Electric Group gained edged higher on Wednesday after the EV tech firm announced that its first Logistar 100 electric van has rolled off the production line, with delivery scheduled to begin in Sep 2022.

All day - Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) will hold a conference call to provide a business and strategic update.

All day - Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) will begin three days of maintenance at the Portovaya compressor station for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that links Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea. Russia's Gazprom has claimed faulty or delayed equipment as the main reason for a reduction of deliveries via Nord Stream.

9:00 a.m. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Breakfast Series.

9:00 a.m. Allstate Corporation (ALL) will host a conference call focusing on Allstate’s investments strategy and operational topics.

Postmarket - Stocks due to report earnings with double-digit share price moves implied by options trading include Samsara (IOT), C3.Ai (AI), Credo Technology (CRDO), and Okta (OKTA). Of the four, Credo had the biggest move off its last earnings report with a 26% jump.

Thursday - September 1

All day - Monthly data reports will get a harder look than normal from investors looking for cracks in consumer demand. In particular, watch Chinese automakers Li Auto (LI), Nio (NIO), and XPeng (XPEV) with their deliveries report, Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) with its update on daily average revenue trades, and traffic reports across the airline sector that include guidance revisions.

All day - The regulatory review in the U.K. on the Microsoft (MSFT) deal to acquire Activision Blizzard (ATVI) expires.

All day - RemeGenix (OTC:RGXX) will report encore data from its first human study of RGX-111 for Mucopolysaccharidosis. Shares of RemeGenix have been volatile in the past after RGX-111 updates.

Premarket - Stocks due to report earnings with double-digit share price moves implied by options trading include Clearsign Technologies (CLIR), Hashicorp (HCP), and PagerDuty (PD). Hashicorp was the most volatile of the three after its last earnings report with a 18% decline.

Friday - September 2

8:00 a.m. The European producer price index release could create some shockwaves. PPI is forecast to be up 1.0% on a month-to-month basis in a slight moderation from the 1.1% pace the month prior. However, the projected 36% year-over-year jump in PPI could grab some attention.

8:30 a.m. The U.S. jobs report for August is expected to show 300K jobs adds for the month and an unemployment rate that holds steady at 3.5%. Average hourly earnings are seen moderating to a +0.4% pace from +0.5% in July.