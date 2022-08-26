Catalent Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 26, 2022 2:49 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Catalent (CTLT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+82.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+46.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTLT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments