A number of large holders of Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) are said to prepared to oppose Rio Tinto's (RIO) revised bid for the miner.

The shareholders own about 15% of Turquoise Hill (TRQ) shares, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited people familiar. The sources said the enhanced offer is not expected to be accepted by TRQ's board and is not likely Rio Tinto's (RIO) final offer.

On Wednesday Turquoise Hill (TRQ) shares jumped 24% after Rio Tinto (RIO) submitted an improved takeover proposal that values Turquoise Hill's minority share capital at ~$3.1 billion. Under the terms of the improved proposal, Turquoise Hill minority shareholders would receive C$40/share (US$31) in cash.

The RIO offer may weight on Turquoise Hill (TRQ) shares because if TRQ doesn't accept the bid it will have to do an equity raise, an analyst told Dealreporter.

Turquoise Hill (TRQ) is 51%-owned by Rio Tinto (RIO) and holds a 66% interest in the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project in Mongolia.

Last week, Turquoise Hill (TRQ) rejected Rio's $2.7B buyout offer, saying it undervalued the company.