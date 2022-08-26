BioNTech to “vigorously” defend against patent violation claims over COVID-19 shot
Aug. 26, 2022
- In response to rival Moderna's (MRNA) plans to sue U.S. pharma giant Pfizer (PFE) and its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) over claims of patents infringement related to the COVID-19 vaccine, the German company said Friday it would "vigorously" defend against all allegations.
- "BioNTech's work is original, and we will vigorously defend against all allegations of patent infringement," the company said, adding that such allegations over successful products have become commonplace.
- "It is an unfortunate but rather regular occurrence that other companies make allegations that a successful product potentially infringes their intellectual property rights."
- BioNTech (BNTX) would not comment on its legal strategy in response to the lawsuits that Moderna (MRNA) said it would file in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts and the Regional Court of Düsseldorf in Germany.
"This is not completely unexpected - and by that I don't mean to imply that Moderna necessarily has a case," Seeking Alpha contributor Derek Lowe opined, citing the latest patent battle over COVID-19 vaccines.
