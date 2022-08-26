Ternium (NYSE:TX) -4.9% and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) -5.5% in Friday's trading after Bank of America downgraded both Latin American-focused steel producers to Neutral from Buy and to Underperform from Neutral, respectively, "as earnings momentum has peaked as macro trends become headwinds."

Ternium's (TX) balance sheet should remain strong even in a more stressed scenario, "however, we recognize the lack of short-term triggers given the ongoing steel price declines, and believe shareholder returns should remain muted as TX approaches a new investment cycle, with a potential up to US$3B investment for new EAF/DRI capacity in North America to meet new USMCA rules by 2027," BofA wrote.

Meanwhile, BofA believes CSN (SID) is most exposed to spot steel prices in Brazil and should be hurt the most in a pricing war, and it is wary of CSN's capital allocation, with a heavy capex cycle particularly in the mining segment, cash outflows for recent acquisitions, and plans to as much as double the company's size over the next 2-3 years.

Among LatAm steelmakers, BofA recommended Gerdau (NYSE:GGB), preferring long vs. flat steel, U.S. exposure over Brazil due to the U.S. infrastructure bill, and a more negative view on iron ore.

Ternium's (TX) balance sheet is "in an excellent shape with a net cash plus investments position of ~$5.50/ADS," The Investment Doctor writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.