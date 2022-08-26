Crypto exchange Zipmex hires restructuring firm to oversee recovery plan
Aug. 26, 2022 3:24 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Zipmex, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange that recently filed for bankruptcy protection, has appointed Australian restructuring firm KordaMentha to oversee a recovery plan.
- The move comes after Zipmex decided to freeze customer withdrawals in July due to "volatile market conditions." It disclosed loan exposure worth a total of $53M to Celsius Network and Babel Finance, both of which were forced to halt withdrawals due to liquidity issues.
- Meanwhile, KordaMentha will collaborate with Zipmex's management and solicitors, Morgan Lewis Stamford, to "ensure that the optimal outcome for the restructuring of the Group can be achieved," the exchange wrote in a blog post.
- A virtual town hall meeting has been scheduled at some time before September 15.
- Separately, Zipmex said Friday that it's in advanced negotiations to finalize a deal with potential investors, adding that it has requested a meeting with Thailand's Securities Exchange Commission to introduce the investors as well as a recovery plan.
- Zipmex nor KordaMentha did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
- In the beginning of August, Zipmex to let users withdraw solana, cardano, ripple tokens.
Comments