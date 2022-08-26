Recreational Vehicle shipments expected to decline 40% for the remainder of 2022

Aug. 26, 2022 3:28 PM ETTHO, WGO, LCII, PATK, CWHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA7 Comments

Camper Driving Down Road in The Beautiful Countryside Among Pine Trees and Flowers.

Feverpitched/iStock via Getty Images

  • According to Baird report, July a 33% decline in Recreational Vehicles or RV retail sales to 29.6K units.
  • Industry has significantly reduced production levels compared to earlier this year, as inventory has grown, specially in towables.
  • Shipments are expected in 500K range for 2022, which implies a shipment decline of over 40% for the remainder of the year.
  • Towable retail down 37% in July to 25.4K units. Bifurcating Travel trailer shipments down 39% while fifth wheel shipments down 37%, camping trailer shipments decreased 18% Y/Y while truck camper shipments increased 37%.
  • Motorhome (A, B, C) shipments improved 7% to 4.3K units.
  • For 2023, further declines to 400K (both shipments and retail) are expected
  • Sector watch: Camping World (CWH), Thor Industries (THO), LCI Industries (LCII) and Winnebago (WGO), Patrick Industries (PATK)

