Recreational Vehicle shipments expected to decline 40% for the remainder of 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
- According to Baird report, July a 33% decline in Recreational Vehicles or RV retail sales to 29.6K units.
- Industry has significantly reduced production levels compared to earlier this year, as inventory has grown, specially in towables.
- Shipments are expected in 500K range for 2022, which implies a shipment decline of over 40% for the remainder of the year.
- Towable retail down 37% in July to 25.4K units. Bifurcating Travel trailer shipments down 39% while fifth wheel shipments down 37%, camping trailer shipments decreased 18% Y/Y while truck camper shipments increased 37%.
- Motorhome (A, B, C) shipments improved 7% to 4.3K units.
- For 2023, further declines to 400K (both shipments and retail) are expected
- Sector watch: Camping World (CWH), Thor Industries (THO), LCI Industries (LCII) and Winnebago (WGO), Patrick Industries (PATK)
