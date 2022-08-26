3M (NYSE:MMM) lost its effort to block more than 230,000 lawsuits accusing it of injuring U.S. soldiers.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey J. Graham ruled against a temporary stay of suits accusing the company and a bankrupt subsidiary, Aearo Technologies, of selling allegedly defective combat earplugs that didn’t prevent hearing loss, Bloomberg News reported.

3M (MMM) fell 8.6% to $130.60 a share at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, magnifying a decline that started after Fed chief Jay Powell made hawkish remarks at Jackson Hole.

The court decision disrupts 3M’s plan to settle the lawsuits with a bankruptcy filing for Aearo. The strategy would help to avoid thousands of trials throughout the country. The legal battles could cost 3M as much as $100 billion and drive the manufacturer into bankruptcy, an expert witness testified last week.

Aearo on July 26 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy shortly after assuming liability for roughly 230,000 pending claims against it and 3M (MMM). Lawyers for the soldiers have claimed that bankruptcy law wasn’t intended for profitable companies.

Juries so far have awarded more than $265 million in compensatory and punitive damages in 16 trials, with plaintiffs winning 10. A federal judge said 3M (MMM) hadn't indicated during the trials "that any entity other than itself was responsible" for the claims.

Seeking Alpha contributor Tariq Dennison has a Hold rating on 3M (MMM) based on its current valuation. Columnist Stephen Smith has a Buy rating on 3M (MMM) because of management's steps to preserve value.