Why did Affirm stock dive today? Downbeat outlook has investors on edge

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) shares got knocked lower by over 20% in Friday power-hour trading as investors assessed the Buy Now, Pay Later lender's disappointing Q1 and FY2023 guidance that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

A number of analysts provided their takeaways in response to the company's gloomy outlook.

The firm's (AFRM) BNPL peers also gapped down but not to the same magnitude, with PayPal (PYPL) -3.8%, Visa (V) -3.2%, Mastercard (MA) -3.5%, Block (SQ) -7.9% and PROG (PRG) -12.8%.

The bearish price action also came in the wake of a broader market slump after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's earlier hawkish remarks at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, where he reiterated that the central bank will keep hiking interest rates until inflation comes down meaningfully.

Meanwhile, the Quant system screens Affirm (AFRM) stock as a Hold, with the poorest mark in profitability, matching the average Wall Street Analysts' Hold rating.

Moreover, SA contributor Chris Lau says it's time to accumulate shares of Affirm (AFRM), noting that it could potentially double it revenue as BNPL's share of e-commerce spending is set to jump. He currently rates the stock between a Hold and a Buy.

