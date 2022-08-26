Vampire film takes on what should be slow movie weekend

Aug. 26, 2022 3:50 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY), AMZNIMAX, MCS, NCMI, CNK, RDI, CNWGY, AMC, CNNWFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments

Sony

A slow box office is likely to get still slower over the weekend, despite three new films trying their hand at wide releases (but to low expectations).

After a surprising $21.1M opening last weekend, anime film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (NYSE:SONY) is expected to decline considerably - but even with a slip into single digits, it could still end up repeating on top of the list.

The best of the new crop likely to challenge it may be The Invitation (SONY), a gothic vampire horror inspired by Bram Stoker's Dracula. The new film is getting the widest release among the debuts, bowing in 3,000 locations.

But even with what looks like a big list, the leader is projected to come away with the worst "winning" opening in over a year. At least Sony (SONY) may come out relatively happy with the weekend, distributing both Dragon Ball Super and The Invitation.

Another debut comes from MGM/United Artists, newly part of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Three Thousand Years of Longing (AMZN) comes from Mad Max director George Miller, starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, about a scholar who meets a djinn.

And the smallest release comes from Bleecker Street's Breaking, starring John Boyega as a Marine Corps veteran who robs a bank, looking for modest receipts.

Getting ready for a weak weekend are movie exhibitor stocks: AMC Entertainment (AMC); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF); Cinemark (CNK); (IMAX); Marcus (MCS); Reading International (RDI); Cineplex (CGX:CA); National CineMedia (NCMI).

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.