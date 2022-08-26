Lewis & Clark Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.48, revenue of $3.32M
Aug. 26, 2022 4:14 PM ETLewis & Clark Bancorp (LWCL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Lewis & Clark Bancorp press release (OTCPK:LWCL): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.48.
- Revenue of $3.32M (-9.0% Y/Y).
- As of June 30, 2022, total consolidated assets were $399.5 million, a decrease of $45.1 million, or 10.1%, compared to December 31, 2021, primarily due to decreases in cash, investment securities, gross loans, and total deposits, partially offset by an increase in other assets. Investment securities decreased by $6.3 million primarily due to a $10.8 million increase in unrealized losses, partially offset by purchases totaling $5.0 million.
- Gross loans decreased by $22.2 million primarily due to principal reductions and payoffs exceeding new originations.
- Total other assets increased by $7.6 million due to an increase in deferred taxes related to unrealized losses on investment securities and receivables balances. Shareholders’ equity totaled $30.5 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $7.1 million, compared to $37.6 million at December 31, 2021.
The decrease was substantially due to a $7.9 million increase in unrealized losses on investment securities, and shareholder dividends totaling $161,000, partially offset by earnings of $899,000.
