Lewis & Clark Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.48, revenue of $3.32M

Aug. 26, 2022 4:14 PM ETLewis & Clark Bancorp (LWCL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Lewis & Clark Bancorp press release (OTCPK:LWCL): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.48.
  • Revenue of $3.32M (-9.0% Y/Y).
  • As of June 30, 2022, total consolidated assets were $399.5 million, a decrease of $45.1 million, or 10.1%, compared to December 31, 2021, primarily due to decreases in cash, investment securities, gross loans, and total deposits, partially offset by an increase in other assets. Investment securities decreased by $6.3 million primarily due to a $10.8 million increase in unrealized losses, partially offset by purchases totaling $5.0 million.
  • Gross loans decreased by $22.2 million primarily due to principal reductions and payoffs exceeding new originations.
  • Total other assets increased by $7.6 million due to an increase in deferred taxes related to unrealized losses on investment securities and receivables balances. Shareholders’ equity totaled $30.5 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $7.1 million, compared to $37.6 million at December 31, 2021.

  • The decrease was substantially due to a $7.9 million increase in unrealized losses on investment securities, and shareholder dividends totaling $161,000, partially offset by earnings of $899,000.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.